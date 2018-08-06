English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
VPT Visakhapatnam Recruitment 2018: 58 Trade Apprentices Post, Apply before 25th August 2018
VPT aims to engage candidates in various designated trades in the Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Department.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
VPT Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 58 vacancies for the post of Trade Apprentices has begun on the official website of the Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Visakhapatnam - vizagport.com. VPT aims to engage candidates in various designated trades in the Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Department. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant trade on or before 25th August 2018, 3:00 PM by following the instructions mentioned below:
How to apply for Visakhapatnam Port Trust Recruitment 2018 for Trade Apprentices Post?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.vizagport.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ under ‘Useful Information’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Applications are invited from the eligible candidates through on-line for engaging as Trade Apprentices under Apprenticeship Act 1961 in the following designated trades in the Mechanical &Electrical Engineering Department, Visakhapatnam Port Trust’
Step 4 – a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the application form with required details
Step 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled form along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:
The Chief Mechanical Engineer, Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Visakhapatnam-530035
Direct Link - http://www.vizagport.com/Doc/Placing%20in%20vpt%20website%20IT%20Notification%202018.PDF
VPT Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 58
Welder – 9
Electrician – 12
Fitter – 21
Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) – 3
Carpenter – 3
Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic – 1
Electronics Mechanic – 5
Turner - 4
Eligibility Criteria:
Welder – The applicant must have passed ITI in the trade of Welder.
Electrician – The applicant must have passed ITI in the trade of Electrician.
Fitter – The applicant must have passed ITI in the trade of Fitter.
Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) – The applicant must have passed ITI in the trade of Mechanic (Motor Vehicle).
Carpenter – The applicant must have passed ITI in the trade of Carpenter.
Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic – The applicant must have passed ITI in the trade of Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic.
Electronics Mechanic – The applicant must have passed ITI in the trade of Electronics Mechanic
Turner - The applicant must have passed ITI in the trade of Turner.
Applicants are advised to read through the brief official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.vizagport.com/Doc/Placing%20in%20vpt%20website%20IT%20Notification%202018.PDF
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should be at least 14 years as on 31st July 2018.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of aggregate marks obtained by the candidate in ITI and the shortlisted candidates will be called for the certificates verification.
