Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

VRL Logistics Gains 4.8% on Ratings Upgrade; Other Logistics Stocks Rally, Too

Notably, other logistics stocks were also trading higher due to improved earnings outlook. Gati jumped 8%, Allcargo Logistics was up 3.8%, Snowman Logistics gained nearly 10% and Tiger Logistics rose 7.8%.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 29, 2019, 11:36 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
VRL Logistics Gains 4.8% on Ratings Upgrade; Other Logistics Stocks Rally, Too
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Shares of VRL Logistics rose as much as 4.8% in early trade on Wednesday after the company informed stock exchanges that ICRA has upgraded its long-term rating.
VRL Logistics said the rating has been upgraded to ICRA A+ from ICRA A. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable, the company said.

Notably, other logistics stocks were also trading higher due to improved earnings outlook. Gati jumped 8%, Allcargo Logistics was up 3.8%, Snowman Logistics gained nearly 10% and Tiger Logistics rose 7.8%.

At 10:53 am, VRL Logistics stock was trading 2.5% higher at Rs 309.20, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 52 points, or 0.1%, to 39,697.78.

VRL Logistics last week said March quarter net profit rose 70.8% to Rs 20.5 crore against Rs 12 crore a year ago, while revenue was up 4.9% to Rs 513 crore.

Operating profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), jumped 35.3% to Rs 59.9 crore, while margin was up 200 basis points to 11.7%.

Research and brokerage firms are bullish on the prospects of India’s port and logistics sector in 2019. Logistics players may gain due to increased domestic consumption, rising exports, surging container volumes, loosening infrastructure bottlenecks and increased investments in the new facilities, according to brokerage firms.

Also, steps such as implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) and introduction of the e-way bill, which allows online monitoring of the movement of goods, will make logistics players more efficient. It is expected that the size of India’s logistics sector will be around $215 billion by 2020, aided by the implementation of the GST.



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram