English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
VS Naipaul Death: PM Narendra Modi, Political Leaders Condole Nobel Laureate’s Demise
Naipaul, known for his critical commentary on colonialism, idealism, religion and politics, died at the age of 85, his family said on Sunday.
File Photo of V S Naipaul
Loading...
New Delhi: Leaders from across the political spectrum condoled the demise of Nobel Laureate author V S Naipaul, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, it was a major loss for the world of literature.
Naipaul, known for his critical commentary on colonialism, idealism, religion and politics, died at the age of 85, his family said on Sunday.
He is the recipient of numerous honours, including the Man Booker Prize in 1971 and a knighthood for services to literature in 1990. Naipaul was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2001.
The prime minister wrote on Twitter, "Sir VS Naipaul will be remembered for his extensive works, which covered diverse subjects ranging from history, culture, colonialism, politics and more."
"His passing away is a major loss to the world of literature. Condolences to his family and well wishers in this sad hour."
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also condoled the author's death and said the world lost a genius.
"Deeply saddened to learn about the death of literary giant and Nobel Laureate Shri #VSNaipaul. He has inspired a whole generation of writers," he said.
"In his death the world loses a genius today. Offering my prayers to the departed soul," Chouhan said.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also took to Twitter to condole the death of the "literary giant".
"My condolences on the passing away of Nobel Laureate #VSNaipaul - a literary giant and a modern philosopher who enthralled and influenced the world with his keen observations, creativity and often critical descriptions. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted, "Saddened to learn about the passing away of celebrated author & Nobel laureate #VSNaipaul."
"His works exploring colonisation, migration & unraveling of the British empire were exemplary & thought-provoking," he said.
Sir Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul was born on August 17, 1932 in Trinidad into an Indian Hindu family and moved to England at 18 after receiving a scholarship to University College, Oxford. He subsequently settled in England, although he travelled extensively thereafter.
Naipaul married Patricia Ann Hale in 1955. After her death in 1996, he married divorced Pakistani journalist Nadira Khannum Alvi.
Also Watch
Naipaul, known for his critical commentary on colonialism, idealism, religion and politics, died at the age of 85, his family said on Sunday.
He is the recipient of numerous honours, including the Man Booker Prize in 1971 and a knighthood for services to literature in 1990. Naipaul was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2001.
The prime minister wrote on Twitter, "Sir VS Naipaul will be remembered for his extensive works, which covered diverse subjects ranging from history, culture, colonialism, politics and more."
"His passing away is a major loss to the world of literature. Condolences to his family and well wishers in this sad hour."
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also condoled the author's death and said the world lost a genius.
"Deeply saddened to learn about the death of literary giant and Nobel Laureate Shri #VSNaipaul. He has inspired a whole generation of writers," he said.
"In his death the world loses a genius today. Offering my prayers to the departed soul," Chouhan said.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also took to Twitter to condole the death of the "literary giant".
"My condolences on the passing away of Nobel Laureate #VSNaipaul - a literary giant and a modern philosopher who enthralled and influenced the world with his keen observations, creativity and often critical descriptions. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted, "Saddened to learn about the passing away of celebrated author & Nobel laureate #VSNaipaul."
"His works exploring colonisation, migration & unraveling of the British empire were exemplary & thought-provoking," he said.
Sir Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul was born on August 17, 1932 in Trinidad into an Indian Hindu family and moved to England at 18 after receiving a scholarship to University College, Oxford. He subsequently settled in England, although he travelled extensively thereafter.
Naipaul married Patricia Ann Hale in 1955. After her death in 1996, he married divorced Pakistani journalist Nadira Khannum Alvi.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Disappointed With Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, Must Find Plan B, Says Former Coach Vimal Kumar
- AK-47 Assault Rifle Manufacturer Kalashnikov Has Made a Bike for Vladimir Putin's Presidential Escort
- 'Insecure Govt Locks People Up': Global Outrage After Photojournalist 'Tortured' in Bangladesh
- Every Big Bollywood Producer Wants to Launch Suhana Khan, But Who Will Shah Rukh Khan Pick?
- Hone Your Pole Dancing Skills With 6 Terrific Lessons From Birthday Girl Jacqueline Fernandez
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...