VTU Semester 5 BE, BTech Results Declared at vtu.ac.in, Check Now!

VTU Semester 5 BE and BTech Results 2017 have been declared by the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, on its official website – vtu.ac.in. The varsity has released the results of both CBCS and non-CBCS courses for candidates of all regions who had appeared for the fifth-semester exams of Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes. The results of 6 semester for BE and BTech programmes of Non-CBCS group have also been released. VTU had conducted these examinations in the months of December 2017 and January 2018 across the state. Candidates can now check their result by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official results page of VTU - http://results.vtu.ac.in/ Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, "Click Here for B.E / B.TECH results of 5th semester of all regions", under CBCS and on "Click Here for B.E / B.TECH results of 5th & 6th semester of all regions", under Non-CBCSStep 3 – Enter your USN and click on SubmitStep 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further referenceEarlier this month, VTU had released the results of 1 and 2 semester of BE and BTech courses, and for semester 1 to semester 10 for BArch programme.