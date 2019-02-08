English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
VVIP Chopper Case: Christian Michel Moves Delhi Court Seeking Bail
Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the VVIP Chopper Case by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
File photo of AgustaWestland 'middleman' Christian Michel.
New Delhi: Christian Michel, arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, moved a Delhi court Friday seeking bail in cases by the CBI and the ED, saying the charge sheet against him was not filed within the stipulated time frame of 60 days.
Special Judge Arvind Kumar sought the agencies' reply by February 12, when the court will hear the matter.
The bail application said that the probe is complete.
"Since, the chargesheet was not filed against him within the stipulated 60-day period under section 167(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Probe is complete. I'm in custody since December 22, 2018," Michel said in the petition.
Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 22 last year.
On January 5, Michel was sent to judicial custody in the ED case. He is also lodged in judicial custody in the CBI case related to the scam.
Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
