VVIP Chopper Case: Delhi Court Allows Christian Michel to Meet His Lawyer-friend

Special judge Arvind Kumar allowed Italian lawyer Rosemary to meet Michel in Tihar jail despite Enforcement Directorate's opposition.

PTI

Updated:February 12, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
File photo of AgustaWestland 'middleman' Christian Michel.
File photo of AgustaWestland 'middleman' Christian Michel.
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed Christian Michel James, alleged middleman arrested in the graft-tainted AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, to meet his Italian lawyer-friend Santrolli Rosemary Patrizi Dos Anjos.

Special judge Arvind Kumar allowed Rosemary to meet Michel in Tihar jail as a "general visitor" for half an hour from Monday to Friday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed Michel's plea seeking permission to meet Rosemary, who was present in the court today.

Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the ED on December 22 last year.

On January 5, Michel was sent to judicial custody in the ED case. He is also lodged in judicial custody in the CBI case related to the scam.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

