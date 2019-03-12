English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
VVIP Chopper Case: Delhi Court Allows ED to Question Christian Michel in Tihar Jail
On Monday, the court had asked Tihar Jail authorities to submit their reply on the agency's plea and also issued a production warrant for Tuesday against Michel after his lawyer alleged mental torture inside the jail
File photo of AgustaWestland 'middleman' Christian Michel.
Loading...
New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate Christian Michel, the alleged middleman who was arrested in the Agusta Westland chopper scam case, inside the Tihar jail here.
Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed the ED's plea to question Michel inside the prison.
On Monday, the court had asked Tihar Jail authorities to submit their reply on the agency's plea for further questioning and also issued a production warrant for Tuesday against Michel after his lawyer alleged mental torture inside the jail.
The court has asked for a detailed report with all records including CCTV footage of the last 5 days from Tihar Jail authorities.
Michel was arrested by the ED on December 22 last year after his extradition from Dubai.
The court had earlier lashed out at the jail's authorities for failing to justify the shifting of Michel to a high-security cell in isolation, saying it will start an inquiry if it does not get a proper response.
Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the scam by ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation. The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.
Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed the ED's plea to question Michel inside the prison.
On Monday, the court had asked Tihar Jail authorities to submit their reply on the agency's plea for further questioning and also issued a production warrant for Tuesday against Michel after his lawyer alleged mental torture inside the jail.
The court has asked for a detailed report with all records including CCTV footage of the last 5 days from Tihar Jail authorities.
Michel was arrested by the ED on December 22 last year after his extradition from Dubai.
The court had earlier lashed out at the jail's authorities for failing to justify the shifting of Michel to a high-security cell in isolation, saying it will start an inquiry if it does not get a proper response.
Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the scam by ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation. The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samjhauta Express Blast: How a Pakistani Woman's 'Last Minute' Application Delayed the Verdict
- Malaika Arora Breaks Silence on Dating Arjun Kapoor: Lucky to Find Second Chance at Being Happy
- Katrina Kaif Makes a Fashion Statement in Yellow Rialto Buttoned Dress
- 'Devdas 2?' Madhuri Dixit Responds to Lilly Singh Copying Her 'Eyebrow Raising' Moves
- Discussion About Ramadan and Election Dates are Totally Disgusting: Javed Akhtar
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results