VVIP Chopper Case: Delhi Court Allows ED to Question Christian Michel in Tihar Jail

: A Delhi court Tuesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate Christian Michel, the alleged middleman who was arrested in the Agusta Westland chopper scam case, inside the Tihar jail here.Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed the ED's plea to question Michel inside the prison.On Monday, the court had asked Tihar Jail authorities to submit their reply on the agency's plea for further questioning and also issued a production warrant for Tuesday against Michel after his lawyer alleged mental torture inside the jail.The court has asked for a detailed report with all records including CCTV footage of the last 5 days from Tihar Jail authorities.Michel was arrested by the ED on December 22 last year after his extradition from Dubai.The court had earlier lashed out at the jail's authorities for failing to justify the shifting of Michel to a high-security cell in isolation, saying it will start an inquiry if it does not get a proper response.Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the scam by ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation. The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.