Chopper Case: Delhi Court Allows Rajeev Saxena to Turn Approver
The Enforcement Directorate had earlier told the court that it has no objection with Saxena being allowed to turn approver as it would be useful for the agency.
File photo of Rajeev Saxena (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday allowed Rajeev Saxena, an alleged middleman, to turn approver in the AgustaWestland money laundering case.
Special Judge Arvind Kumar also allowed his plea for grant of pardon on the condition that he will fully disclose all information in the case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), through Special Public Prosecutors DP Singh and NK Matta, had earlier told the court that it has no objection with Saxena being allowed to turn approver as it would be useful for the agency.
Saxena, who had sought to become an approver in the case, recorded his statement on March 6 during in-chamber proceedings after which the magistrate sent the copies of his statement to the special judge hearing the case.
He was earlier granted bail by the court on medical grounds after perusal of reports submitted by AIIMS.
Saxena, director at two Dubai-based firms -- UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings -- is one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by ED in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland scam
