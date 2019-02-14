LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
VVIP Chopper Case: Delhi Court Grants 7-day Bail to Rajiv Saxena

Special Judge Arvind Kumar, while granting Saxena bail, asked AIIMS to file a detailed medical report on his health and posted the matter for February 22 when the case would be next heard.

PTI

Updated:February 14, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday granted seven days interim bail to Rajiv Saxena, who was arrested in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland money-laundering case, on two sureties of Rs 5 lakh each.

The Enforcement Directorate, which had supported his bail plea yesterday, said the medical report submitted by AIIMS was not detailed. Saxena had sought bail on medical grounds and told the court that he was suffering from a "heart disease" and "advanced-stage leukaemia" (blood cancer).


