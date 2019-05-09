Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

VVIP Chopper Case: Delhi Court Issues Fresh summons Against Christian Michel's Business Partner

David Nigel John Syms is an alleged middleman in the AuhustaWestland chopper case. The summons was based on a charge sheet which named Syms as the accused along with Christian Michel.

PTI

Updated:May 9, 2019, 3:25 PM IST
VVIP Chopper Case: Delhi Court Issues Fresh summons Against Christian Michel's Business Partner
File photo of AgustaWestland 'middleman' Christian Michel.
New Delhi:A Delhi court Thursday issued fresh summons against David Nigel John Syms, an alleged middleman and business partner of British national Christian Michel, in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case.

Special judge Arvind Kumar summoned Syms, named as an accused in the supplementary charge sheet, to appear before the court.

A charge sheet was also filed against Syms and two firms -- Global Services FZE and Global Traders.

Syms and Michel are both directors of the two firms.

Michel was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on December 22 last year after his extradition from Dubai.

He is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the chopper scam by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation. The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.



