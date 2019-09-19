VVIP Chopper Scam: Delhi Court Sends Ratul Puri to Judicial Custody Till October 1
The court also asked the lock up in-charge to ensure security and safety of Ratul Puri while taking him to Tihar jail.
File photo of Ratul Puri. (Image: News18Hindi)
New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday sent Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, to judicial custody till October 1 in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam.
Special judge Arvind Kumar also allowed Puri to take medicines long with him to jail subject to the opinion of the jail doctor. The judge also asked the jail superintendent to consider the request of Puri to provide orthopaedic mattress as per prison rules.
The money laundering case was lodged following alleged irregularities in purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland.
