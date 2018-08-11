English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
VYAPAM Madhya Pradesh Recruitment 2018: 475 Jail Prahari Posts, Apply Before 25th August 2018
Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 25th August 2018 by following the instructions
Image for Representation
VYAPAM Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 475 vacancies for the post of Jail Prahari has begun on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board - peb.mp.gov.in.
Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 25th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for VYAPAM Recruitment 2018 for Jail Prahari Post?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://peb.mp.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Online form – Jail Department – Prahari (Karyapalik) Recruitment test 2018’ under ‘Latest News’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply online’ under ‘Jail Department Prahari (Karyapalik) Recruitment test 2018’
Step 4 – Accept the terms and condition and click on proceed
Step 5 – Register yourself first
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 8 - Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link -
https://peb.mponline.gov.in/Portal/Examinations/Vyapam/examsList.aspx
VYAPAM Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 475
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 12th passed from a recognized board.
Applicants must visit the official advertisement as given below to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://peb.mp.gov.in/rulebooks/RB_2018/Jail_Prahari_2018_rule_book.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the bracket of 18 to 25 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis online examination.
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.500
SC/ ST (Madhya Pradesh – Rs.250
Important Dates:
Last date to submit the online application – 25th August 2018
Examination Dates – 29th and 30th September 2018 (Saturday and Sunday)
Timings of Examination:
The examination will be conducted in 2 sessions viz Morning and Afternoon:
Morning Timing – 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Afternoon Timing – 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
