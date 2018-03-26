GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
VYAPAM Recruitment 2018: 157 Group 2 Posts, Apply before 7th April 2018

MPPEB aims to fill 157 vacancies for various Group 2 posts viz Assistant Grade 1, Assistant Grade 3, Assistant Librarian, Surveyor, Anveshak, Stenographer/Typist and other Group 2 Subgroup 4 AG 1 & 3 posts.

Updated:March 26, 2018, 6:48 PM IST
Vyapam Recruitment 2018 application process has begun on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (VYAPAM) - peb.mp.gov.in. MPPEB aims to fill 157 vacancies for various Group 2 posts viz Assistant Grade 1, Assistant Grade 3, Assistant Librarian, Surveyor, Anveshak, Stenographer/Typist and other Group 2 Subgroup 4 AG 1 & 3 posts. Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply for the same on or before 7th April 2018.
How to apply for VYAPAM Recruitment 2018 for Group 2 Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://peb.mp.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Online Form - Group-2 SubGroup-4 AG1 &3 and other post recruitment test - 2018 Rulebook Advertisement’
Step 3 – Under ‘समूह-2 उप समूह-4 के अंतर्गत मध्यप्रदेश शासन के विभिन्न विभागों/कार्यालयों में सहायक ग्रेड-1, सहायक ग्रेड-3, असिस्टेंट लाईब्रेरियन, पर्यवेक्षक, स्टेनोटाइपिस्ट, कनिष्ठ सहायक डाटा एन्ट्री ऑपरेटर, अन्वेषक/खंड स्तर अन्वेषक एवं अन्य समकक्ष पदों हेतु संयुक्त भर्ती परीक्षा-2018’, click on ‘आवेदन करे’
Step 4 – Read the instructions and click on Continue
Step 5 – Follow the application process, pay the application fee and complete your application form
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Application Fee:
General Category Candidates - Rs.500
SC/ST/OBC Category Candidates (MP Domicile only) - Rs.250

Important Dates:
Online Application Process Ends – 7th April 2018
Last Date for Correction of Online Applications – 12th April 2018
Examination Dates – 28th April and 29th April 2018
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s degree from any recognized University in India. Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:
http://peb.mp.gov.in/Rulebooks/RB_2018/Group-2_Sub-4_AG1_3_2018.pdf

Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years (MP domicile only).
The upper age-limit for non-MP Domicile candidates is 25 years.


Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a written examination followed by Personal Interviews for final selection of the candidates.

