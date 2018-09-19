Digvijaya Singh Files Petition in Bhopal Court Against CM Shivraj, Uma Bharti Over Vyapam Scam

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday filed a petition against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former CM Uma Bharti and others with regard to the Vyapam scam.In the petition, filed in a special court in Bhopal, Digvijaya has also named over a dozen bureaucrats and police officers. The Congress leader also submitted 27,000 pages of relevant documents.Sources claimed that Congress could rope in eminent lawyers from the party such as Kapil Sibal and P Chidambaram to appear on behalf of Digvijaya in the matter.Alleging tampering of evidence, including the Excel sheet at Indore crime branch, Digvijaya had earlier moved the Supreme Court. The court has posted this matter for hearing on September 22. Senior lawyer and Congress Legal Cell president Ajay Gupta submitted the petition on his behalf.