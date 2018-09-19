English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Digvijaya Singh Files Petition in Bhopal Court Against CM Shivraj, Uma Bharti Over Vyapam Scam
Congress could rope in eminent lawyers from the party such as Kapil Sibal and P Chidambaram to appear on behalf of Digvijaya in the matter.
File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (PTI)
Loading...
Bhopal: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday filed a petition against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former CM Uma Bharti and others with regard to the Vyapam scam.
In the petition, filed in a special court in Bhopal, Digvijaya has also named over a dozen bureaucrats and police officers. The Congress leader also submitted 27,000 pages of relevant documents.
Sources claimed that Congress could rope in eminent lawyers from the party such as Kapil Sibal and P Chidambaram to appear on behalf of Digvijaya in the matter.
Alleging tampering of evidence, including the Excel sheet at Indore crime branch, Digvijaya had earlier moved the Supreme Court. The court has posted this matter for hearing on September 22. Senior lawyer and Congress Legal Cell president Ajay Gupta submitted the petition on his behalf.
In the petition, filed in a special court in Bhopal, Digvijaya has also named over a dozen bureaucrats and police officers. The Congress leader also submitted 27,000 pages of relevant documents.
Sources claimed that Congress could rope in eminent lawyers from the party such as Kapil Sibal and P Chidambaram to appear on behalf of Digvijaya in the matter.
Alleging tampering of evidence, including the Excel sheet at Indore crime branch, Digvijaya had earlier moved the Supreme Court. The court has posted this matter for hearing on September 22. Senior lawyer and Congress Legal Cell president Ajay Gupta submitted the petition on his behalf.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Here is What Shilpa Shinde Thinks About Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu's Affair
- This Young Fan's Reaction to Dhoni's Duck Against Hong Kong is Everything
- Love Yatri: Can't Have Arpita on Set When I'm Doing Romantic Scene, Says Aayush Sharma
- Vasu: Hong Kong Alert India to Potential Banana Peels on Road to World Cup
- Apple Watch as an ECG device is Truly a Step Forward, But Doesn’t Replace Your Doctor
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...