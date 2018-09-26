English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vyapam Scam: FIR Ordered Against Digvijay Singh, Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia
The court asked Shyamala Hills police station in Bhopal to lodge an FIR against the Congress leaders and furnish a detailed report before the court on November 13.
Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath in Bhopal. (File photo: PTI)
Bhopal: A Madhya Pradesh court on Wednesday ordered an FIR against senior Congress leaders Digvijay Singh, Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Vyapam scam whistleblower Prashant Pandey.
The court pronounced the order while hearing a petition on Vyapam scam in which the petitioner has accused Digvijay Singh and others of producing forged evidences before the High Court and Supreme Court. The petitioner has also accused the Congressmen of trying to “mislead and manipulate” the investigation being carried out by STF, SIT and CBI.
“Hearing our pleas and going through the evidence, the court was of the view that it was a cognizable offence and ordered an FIR against the Congress leaders and whistleblower Prashant Pandey under Sections 464, 468, 470, 471, 474 and 120 B of IPC,” the petitioner advocate Santosh Sharma told News18.
Sharma also happens to be the head of BJP's legal cell in Madhya Pradesh but claims to have been working on this case in a "personal capacity".
Sharma, describing himself as a "public spirited citizen", has alleged in his petition that Congress leaders in connivance with the whistleblower had presented forged and fabricated electronic evidences in the courts in order to change the direction of the Vyapam probe.
Earlier on September 19, Digvijay Singh had filed a petition with the Bhopal trial court, handing over a hard disk and 27,000 pages of documents in connection with the Vyapam scam, claiming that the original hard disk was submitted in the court for the first time.
Singh had accused police officers in MP of tampering with the hard disk, which was one of the key evidences in the Vyapam scam that was seized in 2013.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
