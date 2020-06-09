Vyapam Scam Redux? Drawing Salaries worth Crores, At Least 26 Held in UP for Impersonating Teachers

Lucknow: After the recent incident of a teacher working simultaneously at multiple locations and bagging salary worth more than Rs 1 crore in around 10 months, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has tracked down at least 26 more teachers who are either working by impersonating genuine serving teachers, while some of them have even fudged their educational certificates.

In what could be just a tip of an ice-berg, these tainted teachers were tracked down to Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Balrampur, Shravasti, Deoria, Sitapur, Barabanki, Hardoi, Gonda, Unnao, Santkabir Nagar, Farrukhabad and Pratapgarh.

According to a senior STF official, out of 26 tainted teachers, 13 have submitted the documents of other serving teachers, while 10 have fudged their educational marksheets.

Also, three tainted teachers have been accused of using fake government transfer orders to get teacher job in far flung districts. Basic Shiksha Adhikaris of the above regions said districts have been asked to register FIRs against these teachers.

Interestingly, out of these 26 tainted teachers, many have been serving for more than 20 years now while one of them is even scheduled to retire next year. The UP STF had launched many operations to nab these tainted teachers. In 2019, the STF had nabbed three such people from Sitapur who were taking salary for almost five years on the documents of someone else serving as a teacher simultaneously in Gorakhpur. As per information, the STF had busted as many as 253 such fraudsters since 2018.

Earlier on Saturday, the UP Police had arrested Anamika Shukla, a teacher who was allegedly working in 25 schools for months and took salary worth over Rs 1 crore. FIRs were registered against Shukla at multiple locations for her alleged fraud.

Hailing from Mainpuri, Shukla was working as a full-time science teacher at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Faridpur in Kasganj and simultaneously at many schools in Ambedkar Nagar, Baghpat, Aligarh, Saharanpur and Prayagraj districts etc.

The Congress UP in-charge and AICC general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday had attacked Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in the state and had compared the 69,000 teacher recruitment as ‘Vyapam’ of Uttar Pradesh.

“The 69000 teacher recruitment scam is the Vyapam scam of UP. In this case the facts that are coming up are not normal. The names of students in diaries, money transactions, large manipulation of examination centers, the involvement of rackets in this - all show that its strings are connected at many places. There should not be injustice to the hard working youth. If the government could not deliver justice, then a movement will be stirred,” tweeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“There was also a large-scale discrepancies in the 68500 recruitment case. Nearly 5000 candidates passed the re-evaluation after voicing the youth. Now in 69000 recuritment [rocess, huge manipulation has again emerged. The government should see the voice of the youth as a demand to end corruption in the recruitment processes,” tweeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday