Vyapam Scam Shadow: Two Held in Bhopal for Using Bluetooth Devices During Recruitment Test

Bhopal: Two youths were arrested in Bhopal on Sunday for trying to cheat using Bluetooth devices during a recruitment text.

The youths were appearing for an exam of Dr Hari Singh Gaur Central University, Sagar, that was being held at a private school in Bhopal on Sunday when invigilators caught them cheating using Bluetooth devices and handed them over to Piplani police.

The first candidate, Navin from Haryana, was nabbed by observers and a search led to recovery of a mobile phone, a chip and nano Bluetooth device from him. When they probed him further, another candidate Sukhwinder was nabbed.

The duo revealed names of three more candidates, but all of them were found to be absent from the exam. Deputy Inspector General, Irshad Wali, said further probe is on.

Meanwhile, four more men were booked by the Special Task Force of MP Police on Monday as part of the years-old investigation in the infamous Vyapam scam. Of them, one Brijendra Rawat was accused in the 2013 police constable recruitment scam.

During the infamous Vyapam recruitment and admission scam, impostors were widely used to appear in place of genuine candidates.

“There was a mismatch in the specimen signature of the candidate and his sign marked on the OMR sheet of the exam,” ADG-STF Ashok Awasthi told reporters.

Two of the men — Saurabh Sachan and Benazir Shah Faruqui — were booked by the STF over usage of fake domicile certificate in the 2009 pre-medical test (PMT), while one Vipin Kumar Singh was booked over the issue pertaining to PMT 2010.

Stating that the agency has till now registered 10 cases in connection with the scam, Awasthi said he STF’s action is based on the 197 complaints received in the past.

Rawat and Faruqui have joined government departments, an STF official said, adding the court has recently quashed anticipatory bail pleas of two men, identified as Hitesh Alawa (who appeared for PMT 2009) and Devashish Vishwas (who appeared for PMT 2007).

The authorities are now stunned to learn that such malpractices are prevalent even today, despite a massive crackdown while unearthing the Vyapam scam.

“The use of electronic devices as detected by police in Bhopal on Sunday would be taken into account. We will see if any new gang has become active,” Awasthi said.

