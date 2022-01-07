Vyapam Scam: Six Sentenced to Five-year Rigorous Imprisonment for Cheating, Impersonation in 2010 PMT

A CBI special court in Gwalior on Friday convicted six accused, including candidates who sought proxies, middlemen and impersonators, to five years of rigorous imprisonment in the 2010 pre-medical test scam, better known as the Vyapam scam.

The special judge, CBI cases, Gwalior, convicted the accused — impersonators Mohammed Imran and Rajesh Prasad, candidates Deepak Prajapati and Jetendra Kumar Rajput, as well as middlemen Suresh Kumar Patel and Vedratan — and slapped them with a fine of Rs 3,700 each, a communique from the CBI said.

The CBI had booked the accused on allegations of impersonation in PMT-2010 at Government PG College, Guna, which was conducted by Vyapam on June 20. It was alleged that at this examination centre, photographs of two candidates — Jetendra and Deepak — did not match the examinees taking the test. The invigilators handed them over to the flying squad, and they were later identified as Imran and Rajesh posing as Jetendra and Deepak.

The centre superintendent of the college then lodged a police complaint on the basis of which an FIR was registered. The state police produced four persons during the investigation, but the CBI, which took over later, traced Jetendra, who was on the run.

The expert opinion on thumb impressions and handwritings of the accused, including Rajesh and Deepak, were collected. After an investigation, CBI filed a chargesheet on June 28, 2016, against five accused and supplementary chargesheet against one accused on May 31, 2017. The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted them.

