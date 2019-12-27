Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Vyapam Scam: STF Books 3 Doctors for Forging Documents to Clear Medical Entrance Exam

The then government led by BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan had handed over the inquiry into the Vyapam (Professional Examination Board) scam to the STF in 2013. Then on the directions of the Supreme Court, it was transferred to the CBI two years later.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:December 27, 2019, 8:43 PM IST
Bhopal: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Madhya Pradesh Police, which investigated anomalies in the Vyapam scam till 2015, on Friday booked three government doctors on charges of forging domicile certificates for clearing the medical entrance.

The then government led by BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan had handed over the inquiry into the Vyapam (Professional Examination Board) scam to the STF in 2013. However, on the directions of the Supreme Court, it was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation two years later.

Even after the CBI started its investigation, the STF continued to receive complaints regarding anomalies in connection with the scam, the task force said in a statement on Friday.

These complaints claimed that action has not been taken against several of the guilty in the scam, said the statement.

The scam was one of the key issues raked up by the Congress party ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls.

The probe agency stumbled upon cases of three government doctors who had forged domicile certificates while appearing in pre-medical tests and got selected in the exam under Madhya Pradesh quota seats. They were identified as Sima Patel (PMT 2004), Vikas Agrawal (PMT 2005) and Sitaram Sharma (PMT 2009).

Prima facie finding them guilty of forgery in documents, the STF has lodged three FIRs in different police stations and initiated a probe.

“No one, irrespective of his/her stature, would be spared, if found guilty,” said STF Additional Director General Ashok Awasthi. Stating that the agency has investigated 197 complaints, he hinted that more such FIRs are likely in the future.

