Vyapam Whistleblower Dr Anand Rai Arrested from Delhi Hotel After Accusing Govt Official Behind TET Paper Leak

Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested Vyapam whistleblower Dr Anand Rai along with others who had raked up the issue of alleged question paper leak in MP TET exam carried out by Professional Examination Board (PEB).

Dr Rai, who has been suspended by the Health department for alleged absence from the duty, was taken into custody from a New Delhi hotel, the whistleblower said on the social media.

The arrest was made after a complaint was filed by Laxman Singh Markam, the OSD at CM House in Bhopal on March 27 against Dr Rai, Congress leader KK Mishra and others for defaming him over alleged MP-TET question paper leak issue.

The MP police’s crime branch, who picked up Dr Rai from a New Delhi, will be producing him in a court in Bhopal on Friday afternoon, sources said.

Markam in the complaint had said the Dr Rai was trying to defame him through social media posts. Sharing a screen shot of the post, posted on March 26, Dr Rai had written on social media that how come question paper of MP-TET III reached the mobile phone of Laxman Singh Markam.

Dr Rai had prepared a forged screenshot of the mobile phone, Markam had told the police which booked Dr Rai, Congress spokesperson KK Mishra and others under provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act). Mishra too had made similar allegations against Markam on the matter.

Dr Rai had approached the High Court but the court had turned down his plea saying whistleblower status doesn’t offer him liberty to make allegations on anyone randomly.

“There are specific allegations against the petitioner that he has manipulated the Facebook contents and has re-posted the same. It is even apparent that some words derogatory in nature to the SC/ST community is being used by the petitioner and is being posted in a public platform which clear attracts the provisions of SC/ST Act as is reflected from the complaint as well as from the FIR,” the order delivered by the judge Vishal Mishra at the Jabalpur bench of MP HC had said.

Dr Rai hadn’t responded to police notices of questioning on the matter and had approached the court instead.

“I have put everything on stake for tribals, jobless youths and dalits. I won’t bow down and will be fighting till my last breath against corruption,” Dr Rai posted on Facebook after his arrest. He is also associated with tribal outfit Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti.

Dr Rai an Indore native was instrumental in exposing Vyapam scam anomalies and also unethical clinical trials of Indore hospitals where several physicians tested drugs on their patients without their consent or permission years ago.

Held on March 25, the MP-TET question paper had allegedly leaked from one of the exam centres in MP. Students too had levelled allegations of anomalies in the exam and had demanded a probe. A government probe had quashed these allegations later on while Congress and others are seeking a CBI probe into the matter.

