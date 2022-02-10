Wagon Of Goods Train Derails; Services Affected

Bhubaneswar, Feb 9: Train services in the Howrah-Chennai route under East Coast Railway zone was affected on Wednesday following the derailment of a wagon of a goods train in Khorda district of Odisha, an official said. An iron ore laden wagon of the goods train from Nayagarh in Keonjhar district to Hubli in Karnatak derailed between Solari and Balugaon stations.

As a result, Bhubaneswar-Mumbai CSMT Konark Express was controlled at Gangadharpur station. Similarly, Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express was controlled at Kalupadaghat station, the official said. Both the trains resumed their journey later.

