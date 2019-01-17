Wait for Lokpal Gets Longer as Search Panel Hasn't Met Even Once Since September

Over the last 110 days of its setting up, the Search Committee of Lokpal has not convened even one meeting, delaying further the wait for India's first anti-corruption ombudsman.On January 4, the Supreme Court wanted to know from the central government the steps taken since the formation of the Search Committee in September."What all have you done till date? So much time is being taken," the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had asked Attorney General KK Venugopal, seeking an affidavit on the measures taken.The affidavit, filed by DoPT, has now made it clear that nothing has moved since the formation of the eight-member Search Committee, which is headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai.The affidavit stated: "The Central government shall provide only such assistance as may be required by the Search Committee in effective discharge of its functions. The Search Committee has not yet conveyed any date for its meeting."The DoPT's response makes it clear that the Search Committee has not met even once since September; nor has it communicated any date for its first meeting so far.The reply also makes it evident that the process of appointing Lokpal has been delayed further since it is for the Search Committee to shortlist and recommend a chairperson and members of the Lokpal. If the Search Committee has not met so far, the process of shortlisting of names has not even begun.The Supreme Court is set to take up the government's reply on Thursday.NGO Common Cause has been pursuing the issue of Lokpal. It has now filed a contempt petition against the government for not appointing a Lokpal despite the Supreme Court's judgment, and has pleaded that the court should now appoint the Lokpal on its own. Though passed in 2014, the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act of 2013 has not been implemented all these years on account of one reason or the other.