English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Wait for Lokpal Gets Longer, Centre Doesn't Give a Timeline
In its latest affidavit, the government cited rules and provisions of the Lokpal Act to highlight the procedure but failed to suggest any time frame for appointing the anti-corruption ombudsman.
The Supreme Court on July 2 set a 10-day deadline for the central govt to share a timeline on the much-delayed appointment of the Lokpal. (File photo)
New Delhi: The wait for India's first Lokpal gets only longer. The central government has chosen not to give a definite timeline in the Supreme Court for the appointment of the Lokpal.
In its latest affidavit, the government cited rules and provisions of the Lokpal Act to highlight the procedure but failed to suggest any time frame for appointing the anti-corruption ombudsman.
While the Supreme Court had on July 2 given a 10-day deadline for informing about the timeline, the affidavit said that the Search Committee will have to be first constituted and that a meeting has been fixed for July 19 in this regard.
The affidavit by DoPT Secretary pointed out that the Selection Committee, comprising the Prime Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker, Chief Justice of India or his nominee and the eminent jurist, will have to nominate at least seven persons as members of the Search Committee.
Once constituted, the Search Committee will lay down its procedure, after which the Selection Committee will fix a time period for the Search Committee to shortlist candidates and recommend for appointment as chairman and members of Lokpal.
According to the affidavit, since the Search Committee is not in place, there cannot be a timeline for submission of names for consideration and thus, no certain time frame.
The government's affidavit will be taken up by the top court on Tuesday.
In its July 2 order, the court had said: “Before passing any order we would like the competent authority of the Union of India to place before us the precise details of the further steps required to be taken in the matter of appointment of Lokpal indicating the time-frame within which each of the stages of the appointment process is expected to be completed."
But with no definite timeline coming forth, the hearing is expected to spark searching questions and ire from the court.
Also Watch
In its latest affidavit, the government cited rules and provisions of the Lokpal Act to highlight the procedure but failed to suggest any time frame for appointing the anti-corruption ombudsman.
While the Supreme Court had on July 2 given a 10-day deadline for informing about the timeline, the affidavit said that the Search Committee will have to be first constituted and that a meeting has been fixed for July 19 in this regard.
The affidavit by DoPT Secretary pointed out that the Selection Committee, comprising the Prime Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker, Chief Justice of India or his nominee and the eminent jurist, will have to nominate at least seven persons as members of the Search Committee.
Once constituted, the Search Committee will lay down its procedure, after which the Selection Committee will fix a time period for the Search Committee to shortlist candidates and recommend for appointment as chairman and members of Lokpal.
According to the affidavit, since the Search Committee is not in place, there cannot be a timeline for submission of names for consideration and thus, no certain time frame.
The government's affidavit will be taken up by the top court on Tuesday.
In its July 2 order, the court had said: “Before passing any order we would like the competent authority of the Union of India to place before us the precise details of the further steps required to be taken in the matter of appointment of Lokpal indicating the time-frame within which each of the stages of the appointment process is expected to be completed."
But with no definite timeline coming forth, the hearing is expected to spark searching questions and ire from the court.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Indian Selectors to Pick Squad for First Three Tests Against England
- Jahnvi Kapoor Looks Perfect Channeling Her Inner Punjabi Kudi While Promoting Dhadak
- Aryan Khan's Latest Picture With His 'Bois' is Breaking the Internet; See Here
- PT Usha | Flying Hima Gave Fitting Reply to Those Who Asked Me if Indians Can Run
- Tracking Death By WhatsApp: How Over 30 Lives Have Been Lost So Far