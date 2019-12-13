‘Waited for 7 Years, Can Wait More’: Nirbhaya’s Mother Moves SC Opposing Review Plea of Convict

New Delhi: Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim: When we have fought for 7 years, we can wait for another week. On 18 December, their (convicts in the case) death warrant will be issued.

The counsel appearing for the victim's mother mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde and said they are opposing convict Akshay Singh Thakur's review plea, which is scheduled to be heard by a three-judge bench on December 17.

“I will approach the Supreme Court. The lawyer of the accused should have been pulled up a long time ago… I’m glad the court has rapped him,” Asha Devi told mediapersons on Friday.

“I have waited for seven years, can wait for one more week. I will continue my fight for justice and will go to any extent for it,” she added.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would hear a review petition by Nirbhaya case convict Akshay Singh Thakur on December 17, amid mounting speculation that the four men convicted in the rape-and-murder case may be executed soon.

Akshay Thakur, who had not filed the review plea earlier with the other three convicts, had moved the apex court with the petition on Wednesday. One of the four condemned men in the case, he moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday for a review of its 2017 judgment, saying “executions only kill criminals, not the crime.”

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora on Friday deferred the matter till December 18, noting that the review petition of one of the convicts was pending before the Supreme Court for Tuesday.

"At least, I have to wait till the time appeal for review is pending," the judge said. "My view is that once the review is pending before before the SC, let's wait for the outcome," the judge said. "Since his (Akshay Thakur) review petition is pending before SC for December 17, I would adjourn it for December 18."

Urging the court to issue death warrants, the prosecution said: "The court can issue death warrant. Nothing prevents court from issuing death warrants."

The apex court had on July 9 last year dismissed the review pleas filed by the other three convicts -- Mukesh (30), Pawan Gupta (23) and Vinay Sharma (24) -- in the case, saying no grounds have been made out by them for review of the 2017 verdict.

A 23-year-old paramedic student, who came to be known as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, inside a running bus in south Delhi by six people and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She succumbed to injuries on December 29 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

One of the accused in the case, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide at Tihar Jail in Delhi.

A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board. He was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

