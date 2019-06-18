Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Waiter Stabbed to Death by Co-Worker After Spat Over Petty Issue in Central Delhi

The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday when the waiter, identified as Rahul, and the accused, Kamal, were walking home after work.

PTI

Updated:June 18, 2019, 11:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Waiter Stabbed to Death by Co-Worker After Spat Over Petty Issue in Central Delhi
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: A waiter in his 20's was allegedly stabbed to death by a fellow worker after a fight between them over a petty issue in central Delhi's Pusa road, police said Tuesday.

The waiter and the accused worked at a restaurant in Rajinder Nagar, they said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday when the waiter, identified as Rahul, and the accused, Kamal, were walking home after work, police said.

On the way, the two had a fight over a petty issue following which Kamal attacked Rahul with a knife, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

Rahul was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said. A case of murder has been registered and the accused Kamal has been arrested, the officer added.

Kamal was working as a helper at the restaurant, police said, adding further investigation is underway. ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram