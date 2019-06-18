Waiter Stabbed to Death by Co-Worker After Spat Over Petty Issue in Central Delhi
The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday when the waiter, identified as Rahul, and the accused, Kamal, were walking home after work.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A waiter in his 20's was allegedly stabbed to death by a fellow worker after a fight between them over a petty issue in central Delhi's Pusa road, police said Tuesday.
The waiter and the accused worked at a restaurant in Rajinder Nagar, they said.
The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday when the waiter, identified as Rahul, and the accused, Kamal, were walking home after work, police said.
On the way, the two had a fight over a petty issue following which Kamal attacked Rahul with a knife, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.
Rahul was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said. A case of murder has been registered and the accused Kamal has been arrested, the officer added.
Kamal was working as a helper at the restaurant, police said, adding further investigation is underway.
