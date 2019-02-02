LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Waiting to Gift Painting to PM, Retired Teacher With Heart Condition Dies After Panic at Bengal Rally

The growing crowd made him panicky and he started to complain of breathlessness, but the huge crowd hindered immediate medical help.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:February 2, 2019, 11:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Waiting to Gift Painting to PM, Retired Teacher With Heart Condition Dies After Panic at Bengal Rally
A fan of PM Modi, Roy had made paintings for him which he wanted to gift him personally.
Loading...
Kolkata: The huge crowd and the mismanagement at PM Modi’s rally at Thakurnagar in West Bengal’s Bongaon resulted in the death of a retired school teacher.

The victim has been identified as Bani Kanta Roy, a resident of Isapore gram panchayat-II in Thakurnagar. A fan of PM Modi, Roy had made paintings for him which he wanted to gift him personally.

Roy had gone to the rally on Saturday morning. The growing crowd made him panicky and he started to complain of breathlessness. According to Roy’s son, he was standing near the mass kitchen. The crowd and mismanagement made it difficult for Roy to be shifted to hospital immediately. He died on way to the hospital.

“He was suffering from a heart problem. But for the last few months he was doing well. He was actively working for the prime minister’s event here. He used to love paintings and had made a portrait of PM Modi which he wanted to gift him personally,” said his son, Manish Roy.

The paintings that Roy had made for PM Modi were reportedly then gifted to the prime minister by a Matua leader.

bengal man

The crowd mismanagement at prime minister’s rally resulted in a stampede-like situation and at least 16 people were injured. The prime minister had to cut short his speech. The people in the crowd went out of control and the prime minister had to end his speech and leave for Durgapur in Burdwan district in helicopter.



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram