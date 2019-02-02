Waiting to Gift Painting to PM, Retired Teacher With Heart Condition Dies After Panic at Bengal Rally

The huge crowd and the mismanagement at PM Modi’s rally at Thakurnagar in West Bengal’s Bongaon resulted in the death of a retired school teacher.The victim has been identified as Bani Kanta Roy, a resident of Isapore gram panchayat-II in Thakurnagar. A fan of PM Modi, Roy had made paintings for him which he wanted to gift him personally.Roy had gone to the rally on Saturday morning. The growing crowd made him panicky and he started to complain of breathlessness. According to Roy’s son, he was standing near the mass kitchen. The crowd and mismanagement made it difficult for Roy to be shifted to hospital immediately. He died on way to the hospital.“He was suffering from a heart problem. But for the last few months he was doing well. He was actively working for the prime minister’s event here. He used to love paintings and had made a portrait of PM Modi which he wanted to gift him personally,” said his son, Manish Roy.The paintings that Roy had made for PM Modi were reportedly then gifted to the prime minister by a Matua leader.The crowd mismanagement at prime minister’s rally resulted in a stampede-like situation and at least 16 people were injured. The prime minister had to cut short his speech. The people in the crowd went out of control and the prime minister had to end his speech and leave for Durgapur in Burdwan district in helicopter.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.