Waive Deployment Charge of Central Forces to Contain Naxals, Says Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Naxals are the most critical internal security challenge, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Monday and demanded the waiver of deployment charge of central forces in the LWE affected areas and demanded the release of funds under SRE.

Speaking at the review meeting on ongoing operations against Naxals in left-wing extremist affected areas under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, he also demanded better roads, rail, banking and tele-communication facilities in the LWE-hit areas.

Besides Patnaik, Chief Ministers Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Kamal Nath (Madhya Pradesh), Raghubar Das (Jharkhand), Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and top police and civil officials of ten Naxal-affected states attended the meeting.

"... Waive the deployment charge of central armed police forces as ensuring the internal security is a constitutional obligation of the Union Government," Patnaik said at the meeting. A transcript of his speech was released to the media in Bhubaneswar.

Stating that the naxal issue is the "most critical internal security challenge for the entire nation", Patnaik said "It needs to be effectively countered by both the Centre and the state governments."

Patnaik said that induction of two additional CAPF battalions in Odisha is imperative to effectively prevent the influx of LWE cadres, the release said.

Odisha, he said, has been working in close coordination with the Centre and the governments of the neighbouring states to deal with the problem firmly.

Its plan of action focuses on aggressive intelligence-based operations in the most LWE affected areas by special forces and CAPFs, intensified joint operations in the inter-state border areas, pro-active area domination in moderately and less affected areas and focused developmental initiatives for the holistic development of the area, he said.

The chief minister also urged the Centre for the early release of the pending Rs 227 crore under the Security Related Expenditure Scheme (SRE), the release said.

He sought the Centre's support in the early installation of mobile towers at 866 locations in the LWE affected areas and a dedicated helicopter for the state to tackle naxals.

He also demanded the completion of railway projects in Malkangiri and Nabarangpur, the districts which are the worst hit by the LWE meanace, within 36 months.

Banking infrastructure, he said, needs to be set up to ensure financial inclusion in the Maoist hit areas.

Stressing that Odisha is committed to pro-active security and sustained holistic development of the affected areas to contain the problem decisively, he requested the Centre for full support to the state in this regard.

Patnaik said Odisha has been experiencing the scourge of LWE for more than three decades and the well calibrated security response and targeted developmental and confidence

building initiatives of the state government have gradually brought about a "very significant" improvement in the situation.

Till August 15, 2019, 26 LWE cadres have died in police action, 85 have been arrested and 35 have surrendered, he said adding the most redeeming feature in Odisha has been the dwindling mass support.

"As a result, the total strength of the LWE cadres operating in the state has reduced substantially," Patnaik said.

Hundred per cent electrification, improved access to health and education facilities have played a major role in containing the LWE problem in Odisha, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.