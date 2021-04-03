Walk-in For Covid-19 Vaccination Four Times the No of Online Registration

Walk in registration for Covid vaccination have exceeded the online registration by a huge margin which the data shows as being four times greater than no of online registration. Out of the 7 crore registration done till 9 pm done on Friday, only 1 crore were done online while 3.75 crore people walked in to receive the vaccine.

The total vaccination numbers also include 2.3 crore health and frontline workers who details were pre-populated in the Co-win application, Times of India said in a report.

Over 22 lakh registrations were recorded on Friday till 9 pm. India administered over 7 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines till 9 pm on Friday. This included 4.3 crore people above 45 years of age. While around 6.1 crore people have been covered so far with the first dose, 92.6 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

Experts have stressed on the urgent need to ramp up vaccination amid rising infections in the country.

To promote the online registration and ensure sessions are conducted in an organized way, the government had said walk in vaccinations will be allowed only after 3 pm from April 1.

Officials said that the online registrations enable the government as well as hospitals to better manage the sessions.

“Online registrations not only help manage the crowd, data and stock availability but also help eliminate any pilferage or corruption. However we understand that many people may not be able to do online registration so that the option of walk in is there,” the official reportedly said.

The cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country crossed seven crore with 12,76,191 doses given till 8 pm on Friday, the Health Ministry said as India registered this year’s highest single day rise of 81,466 infections.

So far, 1,23,03,131 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the country, according to a provisional report till 7 pm on Friday. The country has administered a total of 7,06,18,026 vaccine doses till 8 pm, the ministry said, adding that the number included 6,13,56,345 people who received its first dose.

The second dose of the vaccine has been administered to 92,61,681 people. The ministry said the numbers included 89,03,809 healthcare workers (HCWs) and 95,15,410 frontline workers, who have taken the first dose. As many as 52,86,132 HCWs and 39,75,549 FLWs have taken the second dose, the ministry said, adding that 4,29,37,126 beneficiaries above 45 years of age been administered the first dose.