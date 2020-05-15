Walking on Highway, 3 Migrant Workers Killed and 4 in Trauma Care as Vehicle Hits Them From Behind

In yet another tragic incident, three migrant workers were killed and four injured after a vehicle hit them from behind in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh in the wee hours on Friday, while they were on their way to Bahraich and Shravasti from Surat, Gujarat.

The incident was reported from Barabanki’s Ramnagar Tiraha around 2:30am on Friday. While two of the migrant workers died on the spot, another succumbed to his injuries at a district hospital. The injured were referred to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow and are currently under treatment there.

The police claimed that prima facie it seemed they were hit by a heavy vehicle from behind. The deceased have been identified as Jitendra, Shishupal from Bahraich and Mohan from Shravasti.

“Seven people were brought late night for treatment out of which two were brought dead, while one more succumbed to his injuries later on. Remaining were referred to Lucknow for further treatment. All the dead and injured had suffered head injuries, which suggested that they were hit by some vehicle,” said a doctor posted at the district hospital Barabanki.

Earlier, a woman and a child returning from Gujarat were killed after the truck they were travelling in, along with several other migrant workers, rammed into a stationary truck at the National Highway under Akbarpur Kotwali in the Kanpur Dehat area of Uttar Pradesh. Sixty others were injured. Some of them are reportedly critical.

In a similar incident, 18 migrant labourers, who were on their to Kaushambi, met with a road accident when the pick-up truck in which they were travelling turned turtle after the driver lost control near Selraha. They were travelling from Maharashtra’s Kalyan for four days in a truck.

Meanwhile, a couple was crushed to death and their two children were critically injured after a vehicle hit them in Lucknow’s Shaheed Path. The migrant family was headed to Chhattisgarh on a bicycle after they reportedly ran out of resources during the ongoing lockdown.

