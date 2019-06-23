Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Walking Out of Pub 'Drunk', Two Bengaluru Men Fall Off Second Floor Window and Die

The police believe that the window frame was made out of sub-standard material because of which it could not hold the weight of the two victims who fell out of the window.

News18.com

Updated:June 23, 2019, 9:46 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Walking Out of Pub 'Drunk', Two Bengaluru Men Fall Off Second Floor Window and Die
Representative Image (Photo: Getty Images)
Loading...

Bengaluru: Two people fell to death from the second floor of a pub located in Bengaluru's Church street on Friday. The deceased, who were drunk, have been identified as Vedha, an employee in a private IT firm, and Pawan, who was working with a leading newspaper in the city.

According to a report in the News Minute, the two were walking down a flight of stairs at the pub in an inebriated state, when they lost their balance and stumbled onto the window next to the flight of stairs.

A video doing the rounds on news channels show Pawan falling on a portico just below the window, then crashing onto the ground. The police claim that Vedha died on the spot while Pawan was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

“The duo lost balance and slipped through the window next to the flight of stairs, fell on the ground and died,” The Cubbon Park police was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The police believe that the window frame was made out of sub-standard material because of which it could not hold the weight of the two victims who fell out of the window.

A case has been registered at the Cubbon Park police station under section 304 A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the pub license holder, the manager of the pub, and the owner of the building.

Bodies of both the deceased have been take to the Bowring hospital for post-mortem as investigation is underway and the staff working at the pub is being questioned to further ascertain the reason for their death.

| Edited by: Karan Anand
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram