Walking Out of Pub 'Drunk', Two Bengaluru Men Fall Off Second Floor Window and Die

Bengaluru: Two people fell to death from the second floor of a pub located in Bengaluru's Church street on Friday. The deceased, who were drunk, have been identified as Vedha, an employee in a private IT firm, and Pawan, who was working with a leading newspaper in the city.

According to a report in the News Minute, the two were walking down a flight of stairs at the pub in an inebriated state, when they lost their balance and stumbled onto the window next to the flight of stairs.

A video doing the rounds on news channels show Pawan falling on a portico just below the window, then crashing onto the ground. The police claim that Vedha died on the spot while Pawan was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

“The duo lost balance and slipped through the window next to the flight of stairs, fell on the ground and died,” The Cubbon Park police was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The police believe that the window frame was made out of sub-standard material because of which it could not hold the weight of the two victims who fell out of the window.

A case has been registered at the Cubbon Park police station under section 304 A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the pub license holder, the manager of the pub, and the owner of the building.

Bodies of both the deceased have been take to the Bowring hospital for post-mortem as investigation is underway and the staff working at the pub is being questioned to further ascertain the reason for their death.