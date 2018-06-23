Video Wall

Walking With The Bakarwals: A 160 km Journey Through The Mountains Of Himalaya

News18.com

First published: June 23, 2018, 5:16 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
Bakarwals travel six hundred kilometres of through impossibly treacherous terrain - from Jammy to Laddakh via Kashmir, and back - every year. But this year after the gangrape & murder of 8 year old girl from the community, in Kathua, life has changed for them. News18 travels 160 kilometres with the Bakarwals to understand their plight.
