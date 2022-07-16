Wall Collapse in Delhi: Shattered Families Struggle to Come to Terms with Loss

Family members of those killed in a wall collapse incident in outer Delhi’s Alipur on Friday struggled to come to terms with their loss even as many sought help from authorities to take the bodies of their dear ones to their native places. Five people were killed and nine injured after the wall of an under-construction godown collapsed in Alipur area, police said on Friday.

Breastfeeding her one-year-old daughter outside the emergency ward of Raja Harishchandra hospital in Narela, Meena Devi (30) says she was working along with her husband at the site when the incident took place. An inconsolable Meena says she rushed to the site after hearing a loud noise but could not save her husband Pramod Kumar.

“I came to Delhi from Palamu in Jharkhand along with my husband and daughter to earn our livelihood. My husband wanted to save money for the marriage of his sister back home. Now all our dreams are shattered,” she says. Meena’s relative Vinod says they are now seeking help from the authorities to take Pramod’s body to Jharkhand.

Munna Kumar (38), who escaped unhurt in the incident, says he, along with others, helped in rescuing a few people. He, however, said many of his fellow workers are still missing.

“The area of the godown is about 5,000 square yards and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot”, said Atul Garg, the director of Delhi Fire Service. He said preliminary enquiry suggested the construction was unauthorised.

Dulari, who lost her only son Rishipal (40) in the incident, stares at a bleak future. “Rishipal had been working at the site for the last one month. He used to earn Rs 800 per day. I work at a different place. My nephew Satbir informed me about the incident. Rishipal was working to save money for his sisters’ marriages. I do not know how will his wife and four daughters survive now,” she says.

Meanwhile, anxious family members searched for their dear ones in the debris. Raghubir (35), whose younger brother is missing, says someone told him that his brother was trapped under the debris. “I rushed to the spot after someone called me and said my brother was trapped under the debris. I am running from pillar to post to get any information about my brother Raghu (22). He is the youngest among the four brothers. His two children live in Bihar,” he says.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in a statement, said the wall was being constructed on private land in Bakoli village. The sub-divisional magistrate had issued a restraint order on the construction.

“MCD had carried out demolition action on April 22 and wrote to the police station concerned to not allow construction activities there. On July 13, a junior engineer on a field visit noticed construction activities at the spot following which a notice was issued to the property owner,” it added. The police have arrested Sikander, the contractor, and Satish, the site supervisor, in connection with the incident.

