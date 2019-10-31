'Wall of Article 370 Demolished': At Statue of Unity, Modi Pays Tribute to Sardar Patel With J&K Move

Kevadiya (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated the decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution “at the feet” of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country’s first home minister.

“Centuries ago, India was united by Chanakya, and after that Sardar Patel achieved the same feat by merging princely states with the Union of India,” the PM said at a function at the Statue of Unity here.

Unity in diversity is our pride and identity, Modi said on the occasion of Patel's 144th birth anniversary which is celebrated as National Unity Day. Those who "cannot win wars against us" are trying to destroy our unity, he said, in apparent jibe at Pakistan.

The country decided to abrogate Article 370, which had only given "separatism and terrorism" to Jammu and Kashmir, he said. ‘It was the only place in the country where Article 370 was present, where in last three decades, over 40,000 people got killed and several mothers lost their sons due to terrorism. Now this wall of Article 370 has been demolished.”

North-East is now moving from separatism to attachment as decades-old problems are nearing resolution, Modi said.

