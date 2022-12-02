Walls of JNU Campus Defaced with Anti-Brahmin Slogans; VC Condemns Vandalism, Calls for Strict Action

Parts of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi were defaced with slogans against Brahmin and Baniya communities. Students alleged that the walls in the School of International Studies- II building were vandalised.

The JNU administration took notice of the situation and condemned the vandalism act. “The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Santishree D. Pandit has taken a serious note of the incident of defacement of walls and faculty rooms by some unknown elements in SIS, JNU. The administration condemns these exclusivist tendencies on campus. Such incidents will not be tolerated as JNU belongs to all,” a statement by the college admin read.

The Dean of the School of International Studies and Grievances Committee has also been asked to inquire and submit a report to the VC at the earliest, according to the administration statement.

Some of the photos shared on social media showed slogans painted on walls that say - “Brahmins Leave The Campus", “There Will Be Blood", “Brahmin Bharat Chhodo" and “Brahmino-Baniyas, we are coming for you! We will avenge."

Hours after the incident, the JNU in its statement said that the university stands for inclusion and equality and that the VC reiterates zero tolerance for any kind of violence on campus.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP accused the left of vandalisation bid.

“ABVP condemns the rampant vandalisation of academic spaces by communist goons. The communists have written abuses on the walls of JNU in the School of International Studies- II building. They have defaced chambers of free-thinking professors to intimidate them," ABVP JNU President Rohit Kumar said.

“We believe that academic spaces must be used for debates and discussion and not for poisoning the society and students’ community," Kumar added.

The JNU teachers’ body too posted a tweet condemning the act of vandalism, accusing the “left-liberal gang" of vandalising the campus.

“While the Left-Liberal gang intimidate every dissenting voice, they appeal to elect EC representatives that ‘can assert the values of mutual respect and civility, & equal & just treatment of all.’ ‘civility’ & ‘mutual respect.’ Highly deplorable act of vandalism!" the JNU Teachers’ Forum tweeted.

Read all the Latest India News here