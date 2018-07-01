English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Walmart-Flipkart Deal: 10 Lakh Traders to Hold India-wide Protest Tomorrow
Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal alleged that the e-commerce marketplace has been vitiated to a great extent in past years by several leading e-commerce companies by indulging into all kinds of malpractices including predatory pricing, deep discounting and loss funding.
The logos of Walmart and Flipkart. (New18 creatives)
New Delhi: Nearly 10 lakh traders will protest at about 1,000 places across the country on Monday against US retail giant Walmart's proposed acquisition of 77 percent stake in home-grown retailer Flipkart in a USD 16-billion deal, traders' body CAIT has said.
Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal alleged that the e-commerce marketplace has been vitiated to a great extent in past years by several leading e-commerce companies by indulging into all kinds of malpractices including predatory pricing, deep discounting and loss funding.
Khandelwal claimed that at a time when there is no policy for e-commerce, it would be a cake walk for Walmart to circumvent the FDI policy Press Note No 3 of 2016.
He said CAIT has already filed our objections in Competition Commission of India and if a need arises it shall challenge the deal in the court of law.
However, we expect the government to intervene and take suitable action in accordance with various announcements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to uplift small businesses in the country. This deal will directly affect small traders of the country who will not be able to compete with Walmart, Khandelwal said.
The commerce and industry ministry notifies FDI policies through press notes. Press Note 3, which was released in 2016, enlists guidelines for foreign direct investment in the e-commerce sector.
It also articulated that no discounting is allowed and that no inventory ownership directly or indirectly is allowed by e-commerce marketplaces.
Also Watch
Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal alleged that the e-commerce marketplace has been vitiated to a great extent in past years by several leading e-commerce companies by indulging into all kinds of malpractices including predatory pricing, deep discounting and loss funding.
Khandelwal claimed that at a time when there is no policy for e-commerce, it would be a cake walk for Walmart to circumvent the FDI policy Press Note No 3 of 2016.
He said CAIT has already filed our objections in Competition Commission of India and if a need arises it shall challenge the deal in the court of law.
However, we expect the government to intervene and take suitable action in accordance with various announcements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to uplift small businesses in the country. This deal will directly affect small traders of the country who will not be able to compete with Walmart, Khandelwal said.
The commerce and industry ministry notifies FDI policies through press notes. Press Note 3, which was released in 2016, enlists guidelines for foreign direct investment in the e-commerce sector.
It also articulated that no discounting is allowed and that no inventory ownership directly or indirectly is allowed by e-commerce marketplaces.
Also Watch
-
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Thursday 28 June , 2018 One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Gushes Over Nick Jonas at His VillaMix Festival Concert in Brazil
- Sanju: Dhanush Is All Praise For Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor Efforts
- Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra Shoot a Special Song for Student of the Year 2
- The Rock Has Launched New 'UA Project Rock' Wireless Sweat-proof Headphones
- German Mathematician Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz Honoured in Google Doodle on His 372nd Birth Anniversary