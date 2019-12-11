Take the pledge to vote

Walmart India Opens 28th Wholesale Store at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh

The new cash & carry store, under the label of 'Best Price Modern Wholesale Store' got integrated with B2B e-commerce platform, making it the 28th store to go online.

PTI

Updated:December 11, 2019, 8:06 PM IST
Walmart, Microsoft in Partnership to Use Cloud Tech (File photo: Reuters)
Representative image.

Mumbai: Walmart India, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Walmart Inc, on Wednesday opened its 28th wholesale store' in the country at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

The new cash & carry store, under the label of 'Best Price Modern Wholesale Store' got integrated with B2B e-commerce platform, making it the 28th store to go online, the company said in a statement.

"As we continue to grow our network of cash and carry stores with a mission to help small businesses prosper, we would like to thank all our members, partners, associates and stakeholders for their overwhelming support and contribution to the success of our business," Walmart India president and chief executive Krish Iyer said.

This is the company's fifth store in Andhra with the others being at Rajamahendravaram, Guntur, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

"Andhra is an important sourcing destination for us as we source a variety of fruits and vegetables directly from farmers, agriculture produce from local suppliers and food and non-food items for several private brands," Iyer added.

