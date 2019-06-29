Take the pledge to vote

Walnuts and Dates to Replace 'Unhealthy' Biscuits at Health Ministry Meetings

A June 19 circular issued by the Health Ministry issues strict directives not to serve biscuits, cookies, or any fast-food during official meetings.

News18.com

June 29, 2019, 8:22 AM IST
Walnuts and Dates to Replace 'Unhealthy' Biscuits at Health Ministry Meetings
File photo of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
New Delhi: Aiming to move towards "healthy eating", the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to switch biscuits and cookies with healthy food items such as dates and walnuts during official meetings.

The ministry has sent out an advisory to all its departments asking them not to serve cookies, biscuits and other fast food during meetings. These otherwise ubiquitous government-office snacks will instead be replaced by healthier options such as roasted chana, dates, almonds, walnuts, and lobiya chana.

An official from the ministry said, “We are happy with the move. The minister is a doctor who himself knows the ill-effects of eating fast food and hence ordered this step. We in the ministry are happy to accept the order."

On June 19, the Health Ministry, headed by Dr Harsh Vardhan, issued a circular making it mandatory not to serve any unhealthy fast food with immediate effect.

The circular provides strict directives not to serve biscuits and other unhealthy fast-food during official or any other meetings in every department of the ministry as well as the canteens of its departments.

