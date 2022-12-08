Waltair Veerayya to Varisu, Films to Clash at Box Office on Sankranti and Pongal

Sankranti and Pongal festivals are going to be grand at the box office this year. Due to COVID-19 and government-restricted guidelines, many films were postponed or halted. Many big South superstars are prepared to lock horns at the box office. From Chiranjeevi to Thalapathy Vijay, the superstars are set for their respective films to hit the silver screens at the festivals. Here are the films you can watch in the theatre on the festive weekend.

Waltair Veerayya

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has announced the release date of his upcoming film Waltair Veerayya. The film is set to hit cinemas on January 13 coinciding with the Sankranti holiday. The mass-action film has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Shruti Haasan will be seen as the leading lady and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in a prominent role.

Veera Simha Reddy

Balakrishna featuring Veera Simha Reddy is all set to release a day before Sankranti on January 14. The film also features Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay as central characters in the film. The film has been helmed by Gopichand Malineni and backed by Mythri Movie Makers.

Varisu

The Vamsi Paidipally directorial is the first bilingual of Thalapathy Vijay’s acting career. The complete family entertainer film is about a young man who eventually becomes the only heir of a business empire in the film. Along with Thalapathy Vijay and Shaam, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Sangeetha and others in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatres on November 12.

Thunivu

H Vinoth’s film is expected to witness Ajith Kumar in an out-and-out action avatar. The movie is said to be a multi-genre film and pegged as the game of wickedness. Some of the unclaimed reports also suggest that Ajith will be having a double role in the film. Manju Warrier is the leading lady in the film. The film is set to clash with Varisu in theatres.

