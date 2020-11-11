'Wannabe Tin-pot Dictators': BJP's Dig at Uddhav Thackeray, Naveen Patnaik, Mamata Banerjee & Others

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday took a sharp dig at Uddhav Thackeray, Naveen Patnaik, Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijanan, seemingly calling him "wannabe tin-pot dictators" without naming them.

The jibe came after the Supreme Court stepped in to grant bail to journalist Arnab Goswami and question the Maharashtra government.

"The Supreme Court order today granting bail to Arnab Goswami upholds fundamental principles of law that were being blatantly flouted by the Maharashtra police. It is a warning to wannabe tin-pot dictators there and in Odisha, West Bengal and Kerala that they will be put in their place," tweeted BJP's national Vice President Jay Panda.

The attack came in the wake of the apex court granting interim bail to Arnab Goswami and other co-accused in an abetment to suicide case, while saying that "personal liberty must be upheld".

In a strong message against the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra, Justice DY Chandrachud said, "Is this is what our state governments will do to those who have to be naileda? Don't watch the channel if you don't like. Left to myself I will not watch. If state governments target individuals in this manner, let's send out a message that SC is there."

The BJP leader also took a dig at Bengal, Odisha and Kerala by bracketing them with Maharashtra.

The BJP has already upped the ante in Bengal and Kerala -- states where it claims its cadres are being allegedly killed for political purposes.