'Want a Shutdown? Don't Force Us': Uddhav's 'Last' Warning as Mumbai Sees Highest Single-day Spike

As Mumbai recorded its highest single-day spike of 2021 with 1,709 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday issued a ‘threatening appeal’ to the residents. While giving lockdown warning, he said that he doesn’t want to shut down hotels and malls.

In a review meeting that the CM held with restaurant owners, the chief minister said establishments need to follow norms like mask and social distancing.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) too reached out to Mumbaikars to take note of the rising graph of Covid-19 cases and help in preventing the spread of the virus. “It is in our hands to decide which way the graph goes. Let’s not allow the virus to get better of Mumbai. We can’t do this without you, Mumbai,” the BMC said.

2021 Started On A Healthier Note11 Jan: 239 COVID casesBut Then11 Feb: 624 COVID cases And In No Time11 Mar: 1508 COVID cases It is in our hands to decide which way the graph goes. Let’s not allow the virus get the better of Mumbai. We can’t do this without you, Mumbai! pic.twitter.com/B0zn6IEXFo — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 13, 2021

Thackeray had on February 21 also warned of a “stricter lockdown” apart from the currently-imposed restrictions if Covid-19 rules are flouted. Giving slogan of “wear masks, say no to lockdown”, the CM said that almost 7,000 daily cases are worrying and it would be clear in a fortnight if Maharashtra is witnessing a second wave.

Mumbai mayor also said that if citizens continued to ignore Covid prevention norms and cases kept increasing, then lockdown in the city may be imposed. Restrictions have already been imposed in various districts of Maharashtra like Nagpur, Thane, Pune and Amravati.