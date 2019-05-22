English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Want Assembly Polls as Early as Possible: Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik
Asked whether the top officials of his administration were reluctant to hand over power to an elected government, the Governor said there is nothing like that.
File photo of J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik.
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said that his administration wants elections to the state Assembly to be held as early as possible.
"We want President's rule to end as soon as possible. The final call on holding Assembly elections in the state will be taken by the Election Commission", he told media on the sides of a flyover inauguration in the city.
Asked whether the top officials of his administration were reluctant to hand over power to an elected government, the Governor said there is nothing like that.
Jammu & Kashmir was placed under Governor's rule in June last year after the Mehbooba Mufti-led BJP-PDP coalition government collapsed.
After the six-month-long period of Governor's rule ended in November last year, President's rule was imposed and is scheduled to end on June 20.
Since it is not possible to hold Assembly elections and instal an elected government in this period, another spell of President's rule appears inevitable.
"We want President's rule to end as soon as possible. The final call on holding Assembly elections in the state will be taken by the Election Commission", he told media on the sides of a flyover inauguration in the city.
Asked whether the top officials of his administration were reluctant to hand over power to an elected government, the Governor said there is nothing like that.
Jammu & Kashmir was placed under Governor's rule in June last year after the Mehbooba Mufti-led BJP-PDP coalition government collapsed.
After the six-month-long period of Governor's rule ended in November last year, President's rule was imposed and is scheduled to end on June 20.
Since it is not possible to hold Assembly elections and instal an elected government in this period, another spell of President's rule appears inevitable.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Plans to Turn Producer, has Locked the First Film to be Made Under her Banner
- Shah Rukh Khan is Related to Arjun Kapoor’s New Film India's Most Wanted, Here’s How
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results