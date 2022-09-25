Want Full Truth: Murdered Uttarakhand Teen’s Family Refuses to Cremate Girl, Slams Move to Raze Resort

A day after a 19-year-old girl’s body was recovered from a canal in Uttarakhand, the family of the teenager has claimed that they would not conduct the girl’s last rites questioning the government’s action in the case. The son of a senior BJP leader — now expelled — is the prime accused in the murder.

The family of the girl, a receptionist, who was murdered earlier this month alleged that there was an attempt to destroy evidence after the government ordered the demolition of the resort she was working in. Her murder has snowballed into a huge controversy.

“What was the hurry to demolish the resort or the crime scene without collection all the required evidence. Important documents like the guest registry etc have been left out,” the girl’s father told CNN-News18.

Refusing to cremate the body of their daughter, the family demanded that the autopsy report of the girl be made public. A provisional report has stated that the teen died due to drowning and confirmed that her body had signs of injury caused by blunt force. Officials are reportedly trying to convince the family to go ahead with the cremation today as planned. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered an SIT probe in the case.

The murder has sparked anger in the locality where markets were closed in protest over the teen’s murder. The 19-yr-old woman was allegedly murdered by expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya’s son Pulkit Arya who was arrested yesterday. Relatives and local residents of the woman today blocked the Srinagar-Kedarnath highway in front of the mortuary near the base hospital where the woman’s body was taken to.

