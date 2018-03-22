English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Want Govt to File Immediate Review Petition: Paswan on SC Order in SC/ST Act
The apex court earlier this week had barred immediate arrest on the registration of the FIR under the act, preliminary enquiry within seven days and introduction of provisions of anticipatory bail.
File photo of Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.
New Delhi: Union Minister and NDA ally Ram Vilas Paswan has said that Schedule Caste and Schedule tribe Communities in the country are angry and disappointed at Supreme Court's verdict on SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act.
"We have discussed this issue within the party. We want government to file an immediate review petition before the supreme court," said Paswan in Delhi.
The SC/ST Atrocities Act was first passed in 1989 by the Janata Dal government led by VP Singh. Paswan as Social Justice Minister in the government piloted the original bill.
Recalling the fate of the accused in two massacres of Dalits in Bihar in 1996 and 1997, Paswan reminded the government that most of the accussed got acquittal from the High Court.
"Do people killed in Banhani Tola 1996 and Laxmanpur Bathe in 1997 got justice," Paswan asked.
A section of Dalit MPs in BJP and ministers have also spoken to Social Justice Minister Thawar Chandra Gehlot seeking immediate intervention from the government.
Paswan also spoke to Gehlot urging that a review petion be filed at the earliest.
