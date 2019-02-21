English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
We Want Kashmir, But Not Kashmiris: Chidambaram Points Out the ‘Depressing Irony’
The former home and finance minister P Chidambaram also took a dig at Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy's statement that he favoured a call for the boycott of Kashmiri products and visiting the state as tourists.
File photo of Congress senior leader P Chidambaram (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Some people want Kashmir to be part of India but don't want Kashmiris to be part of Indians, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Thursday and asserted that the "irony of the situation is depressing".
The former home and finance minister also took a dig at Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy's statement that he favoured a call for the boycott of Kashmiri products and visiting the state as tourists.
"The irony of the situation is depressing. We want Kashmir to be part of India, but we do not want Kashmiris to be part of Indians," he said in a tweet.
Chidambaram said the 'Statue of Unity', the 182 metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, located near Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat, watches over the governor of Meghalaya and others who seem to think that Kashmiris have no place in India.
Patel, India's first home minister, is known as a unifier of the country and is credited for merging over 560 princely states into the union of India.
There have been incidents of alleged threats to Kashmiri students and people studying or working in Dehradun, Jammu, Kolkata and Muzaffarnagar and other places, leading to some of them leaving places to go return to their homes in Jammu and Kashmir.
The alleged incidents took place after 40CRPF personnel were killed and five injured last week in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir for which the Jaish-e-Mohammad has taken responsibility.
The bus was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying CRPF personnel from Jammu to Srinagar.
The former home and finance minister also took a dig at Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy's statement that he favoured a call for the boycott of Kashmiri products and visiting the state as tourists.
"The irony of the situation is depressing. We want Kashmir to be part of India, but we do not want Kashmiris to be part of Indians," he said in a tweet.
Chidambaram said the 'Statue of Unity', the 182 metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, located near Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat, watches over the governor of Meghalaya and others who seem to think that Kashmiris have no place in India.
Patel, India's first home minister, is known as a unifier of the country and is credited for merging over 560 princely states into the union of India.
There have been incidents of alleged threats to Kashmiri students and people studying or working in Dehradun, Jammu, Kolkata and Muzaffarnagar and other places, leading to some of them leaving places to go return to their homes in Jammu and Kashmir.
The alleged incidents took place after 40CRPF personnel were killed and five injured last week in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir for which the Jaish-e-Mohammad has taken responsibility.
The bus was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying CRPF personnel from Jammu to Srinagar.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's Why Kapil Sharma Decided to Quit Drinking
- Gully Boy Faces Major Drop As It Inches Closer to Rs 100 Cr Mark, Uri on 'Miraculous Run'
- Kesari Trailer: Akshay Kumar Is Ready for the Battle of Saragarhi
- Hum Aapke Hain Koun Producer Rajkumar Barjatya Passes Away
- Australian With 'Kundigraber' Surname Gets a Friendly Advice from Kerala Man
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results