Want to Celebrate Birthday on Moving Train? Book Tickets on Indian Railways' Tejas Express

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, has announced that passengers from now on will be able to celebrate their birthdays on a moving train. On August 6, the railways resumed the operation of Tejas Express and, in a new initiative, announced a special offer for passengers to win prizes through a lucky draw. To celebrate the birthday and win the lucky draw, the passengers need to book tickets only on Tejas Express.

The IRCTC informed the potential travellers of the offer on Tejas Express through their official Twitter handle. So as soon as you book the ticket on Tejas Express, the chances of winning the prize increase. The scheme runs from August 27 untill September 6 and the passengers of Tejas express will receive a gift if their name appears in the lucky draw.

Tejas Express is the first private train in the country to be operated by the IRCTC. From time to time, the train keeps on bringing new exciting offers to woo its passengers. As per the reports, on a daily basis, 10 passengers travelling in a chair car and 3 passengers of executive class, in total 13 passengers are being gifted by Tejas Express running between Lucknow and New Delhi.

Passengers are chosen for the lucky draw on the basis of their PNR number. From among the tickets booked for the train, the IT team of IRCTC selects the names of 13 passengers, who will also be handed gifts by Tejas Express.

From the details on the ticket, IRCTC gets to know the BOD and the staff of Tejas Express celebrates their birthday on the moving train. And if the train ticket is booked by someone else and IRCTC is not aware of your birthday, the passenger can provide the information to the train staff at the station so that the cake is arranged in advance.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here