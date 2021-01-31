Want to Change Mobile Number and Activate UAN on EPFO Portal? Here is How to Do it

The Universal Account Number (UAN) is a 12 digit unique number assigned to every member of the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) who contributes to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) scheme. The users can manage all the PF account operations, including withdrawal of EPF amount, update KYC (Know Your Customer) details, online transfer between EPF accounts, check EPF balance, etc. using the UAN online, making the process hassle-free and seamless. This is important for all the employees to know that the UAN remains the same even if they switch the organization.

However, to avail all these services, you need to activate the UAN first. By following the below-mentioned steps one can easily activate the UAN online on EPFO portal:

Step 1: You will first need to visit the EPF member portal by clicking – https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

Step 2: Click on the 'Activate UAN' option provided on the bottom-right corner of the page and then enter the required details like UAN, name, date of birth, mobile number and captcha code

Step 3: You will have to click on 'Get Authorization Pin' next, after which you will receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number

Step 4: Enter the OTP provided and then select the 'Validate OTP' option and activate UAN

Step 5: After completing all the above mentioned steps, you will receive a password on your same registered mobile number to access your EPF account after the successful activation of UAN

Step 6: At last after the activation of the UAN, you can check the balance of your EPF account only after 6 hours

For the above mentioned processes, the person needs to know the UAN number beforehand.

In case you are not aware of the same, you can follow the process mentioned below to get the same:

Step 1: Go to the UAN portal by clicking on- https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

Step 2: After the webpage opens, select the 'Know Your UAN Status' option

Step 3: Then, you will have to select your state and respective EPF office from the drop down list

Step 4: Enter the details like PF number, name, DoB, mobile number and captcha code

Step 5: Click on the Get Authorization Pin option, after which you will receive a PIN on your registered mobile number. You will then have to enter and validate the PIN by clicking on 'Validate OTP and get UAN option'

Step 6: You will get your UAN messaged on your registered mobile number immediately

Also, we know that the mobile number plays a very crucial role in all the above processes as it is the only place where you will get the OTPs. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to update your mobile number in the EPF account. The methods to do so are as under:

Step 1: Go to the EPF member portal by clicking on the link- https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ and provide the required details to login to your account

Step 2: You will find the 'Manage' section on the page from there click on the 'Contact Details' and then 'Check Mobile Number' option

Step 3: Now, you will be asked to enter the new mobile number twice

Step 4: After providing the number, click on the 'Get Authorization Pin' option. After this, an OTP will be sent on the number you have entered or provided

Step 5: Enter the OTP and click on the 'submit' option after which the new mobile number will be updated in the EPF portal