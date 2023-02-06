"Want to Diversify Ties with India," Says Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov

Russia wants to diversify its overall cooperation with India and the ties between the two countries are not directed against anyone, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov said on Monday.

In an address at a conference, the envoy, at the same time, said the ties are under “stress" due to tectonic geopolitics shifts while pointing towards the Ukraine conflict.

Talking about various dimensions of time-tested relations between Russia and India, Alipov reaffirmed Moscow’s support to a permanent seat for New Delhi at the UN Security Council.

The envoy said both the countries have forged a “very rich architecture" of cooperation that is beneficial to the world and are now looking at the emerging scenario in the trade sector in the backdrop of new economic realities.

The conference on ‘Next Steps in India-Russia Strategic Partnership; Old Friends New Horizons’ was organised by India Writes Network.

“We want to further diversify our relations with India," Alipov said, adding despite attempts to derail the economic engagement, both sides are moving ahead with the trade ties.

On bilateral defence cooperation, the ambassador described the ties as “unprecedented" and took a pot-shot at the US on its promise of transfer of defence technology to India.

“The US is good at advertising. We don’t mix technology transfer and politics," he said.

The ties between India and Russia remained strong notwithstanding Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

India’s import of Russian crude oil has gone up significantly in the last few months despite increasing disquiet over it in many Western countries.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

