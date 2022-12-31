CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

'Fix The Error ASAP': Union Minister Chandrasekhar Schools WhatsApp for Tweeting Wrong Map of India

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 31, 2022, 18:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Chandrasekhar has called out Zoom CEO Eric Yuan for using the incorrect map.

Union Minister of State for Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday strongly condemned the use of wrong map of India by WhatsApp in a video posted on Twitter.

The minister asked the instant messaging platform to fix the map and said all platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India must use correct maps.

Chandrasekhar pointed out a video on 24-hour New Year’s Eve live stream tweeted by WhatsApp’s official handle in which parts of Jammu and Kashmir was removed from the map in its video.

“Dear @WhatsApp - Rqst that u pls fix the India map error asap. All platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India, must use correct maps,” the minister tweeted.

Earlier this week, Chandrasekhar has called out Zoom CEO Eric Yuan for using the incorrect map. Yuan later took down the tweet and wrote, “I recently took down a tweet that many of you had pointed out had issues with the map. Thank you for the feedback!!”

first published:December 31, 2022, 17:46 IST
last updated:December 31, 2022, 18:15 IST
