Want To Explore All of South India? IRCTC Brings For You a Lucrative Tour Package

With the Covid-19 pandemic seemingly under control, it is time to pack your bags and go for that long-awaited vacation. If you are planning to visit South India this summer vacation, there is good news for you. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a luxurious and affordable tour package under the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi and Dekho Apna Desh. Through this package, you will get a chance to visit places such as Rameshwaram, Madurai, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati. This special package will run from April 28 to May 8.

During this tour package, Rameshwaram (Ramanath Swami Temple), Madurai (Meenakshi Temple), Kovalam Beach, Thiruvananthapuram (Padmanabham Temple), Sri Padmavati Temple in Tirupati, Sri Kapileshwara Swamy Temple, ISKCON Temple, Sri Kalahasti Temple and Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga (Kurnool Town) ) will be covered. Arrangements for accommodation, food and transportation will also be made available.

From significant exquisite temples in Rameshwaram to mighty caves in Kurnool are just a booking away. Book your 11D/10N package starts from ₹20440/- pp*. For details, visit https://t.co/DV49IMFq8d *T&C Apply@AmritMahotsav— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) April 4, 2022

The name of the package is Dakshin Bharat Yatra Exp Gorakhpur and will be a 10 nights and 11 days package. The destinations covered will be Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kochuveli, Renigunta, and Kurnool. For this tour package of 10 nights and 11 days, passengers will have to spend Rs 28,750 for 3 AC class travel and only Rs 20,440 for sleeper class. Passengers will get trains from Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj Sangam, Lucknow, Kanpur and Veerangana Laxmibai.

Booking for this package has already started. Booking for this tour package can be done online by visiting the IRCTC website. Booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

