Want to Get Your Image Changed on Aadhaar Card? Here's How to do it

Every person living in India holds an Aadhaar card as it is one of the most important government identity proofs containing demographic and the biometric data of a person. All Indian citizenscan show his/her Aadhaar as identity proof on various occasions, like boarding flights, filling forms, filing IT returns andavailing government subsidies, among others. Aadhaar contains a 12 digit identity number and is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

One can know that the data and information available on the Aadhaar card can be updated or changed by visiting the UIDAI's official website or via the Aadhaar Enrolment Centre.

Here is how you can get your image changed or updated on the Aadhaar card:

Step 1: You will have yo visit a nearby Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Sewa Kendra

Step 2: From the UIDAI website https://uidai.gov.in/, you will have to download the Aadhaar enrollment form or correction form/update form

Step 3: You will then have to fill the form and submit it to an executive working in the Aadhaar enrollment centre and provide your biometric detail

Step 4: Then, the executive will take your photograph

Step 5: The new details will be updated at a fee of Rs 25 and GST charges

Step 6: You will be then provided with an acknowledgement slip with an Update Request Number (URN)

Step 7: You can use the URN later to check if the photo is uploaded

Step 8: After the updation, you can download the updated Aadhaar card from the UIDAI website

How to download the updated Aadhaar Card?

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website at https://uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: After that, go to the My Aadhaar section and click on the Download Aadhaar option or click on the link- https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

Step 3: You will be provided with the option to download either a normal Aadhaar card or a masked Aadhaar card

Step 4: After providing the details, you will have to enter ‘Captcha Code’ for verification and click on the Send OTP or Enter a TOTP option

Step 5: Once you receive the OTP on your registered mobile number, enter it

Step 6: After that, you need to click on the Verify and Download option to download the e-Aadhaar card